Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ETN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $173.72, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETN was $173.72, representing a 0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.45 and a 59.01% increase over the 52 week low of $109.25.

ETN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). ETN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ETN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.49%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the etn Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO)

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GRID with an increase of 15.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETN at 7.73%.

