Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.73 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ETN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $111.25, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETN was $111.25, representing a -0.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.99 and a 97.2% increase over the 52 week low of $56.42.

ETN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). ETN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ETN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.59%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

Global X Funds (PAVE)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMOG with an increase of 52.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETN at 8.21%.

