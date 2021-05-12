Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.76, the dividend yield is 2.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETN was $145.76, representing a -2.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.38 and a 106.63% increase over the 52 week low of $70.54.

ETN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). ETN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports ETN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.07%, compared to an industry average of 26.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)

Global X Funds (PAVE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 27.86% over the last 100 days. GRID has the highest percent weighting of ETN at 8.65%.

