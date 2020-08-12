Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.73 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ETN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.18, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETN was $102.18, representing a -3.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.78 and a 81.12% increase over the 52 week low of $56.42.

ETN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ETN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ETN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.63%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMOG with an increase of 79.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETN at 8.32%.

