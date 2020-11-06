Eaton Corporation plc Beat Revenue Forecasts By 7.5%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$4.5b arriving 7.5% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.11, 5.5% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ETN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Eaton's 19 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$18.1b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 41% to US$4.83. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$17.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.75 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$115, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Eaton, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$130 and the most bearish at US$100.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 1.7%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 0.09% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.4% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Eaton is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Eaton's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$115, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Eaton. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Eaton going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Eaton you should know about.

