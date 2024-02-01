Eaton Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $946 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $721 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $5.97 billion from $5.38 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $946 Mln. vs. $721 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.37 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q4): $5.97 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year.

