Eaton Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $475 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $452 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $512 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $4.69 billion from $5.24 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $512 Mln. vs. $566 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $4.69 Bln vs. $5.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.27

