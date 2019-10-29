Markets
ETN

Eaton Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $601 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $416 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $636 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $5.31 billion from $5.41 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $636 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.31 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year.

