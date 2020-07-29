Markets
ETN

Eaton Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $51 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $636 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $279 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.2% to $3.86 billion from $5.53 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $279 Mln. vs. $650 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $3.86 Bln vs. $5.53 Bln last year.

