Eaton Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $458 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $577 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $4.69 billion from $4.79 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $577 Mln. vs. $514 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $4.69 Bln vs. $4.79 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.55 Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 - $6.30

