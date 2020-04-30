Eaton Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $438 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $522 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $447M or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% to $4.79 billion from $5.31 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $447M. vs. $533M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $4.79 Bln vs. $5.31 Bln last year.

