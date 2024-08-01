Eaton Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $993 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $744 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.096 billion or $2.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $6.350 billion from $5.866 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.73 - $2.83 Full year EPS guidance: $10.65 - $10.75

