Markets
ETN

Eaton Corp. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

August 05, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $982 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $993 million, or $2.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.155 billion or $2.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $7.028 billion from $6.350 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $982 Mln. vs. $993 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue: $7.028 Bln vs. $6.350 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.01 and $3.07 Full year EPS guidance: $11.97 and $12.17

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.