Eaton Corp. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) revealed a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $982 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $993 million, or $2.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.155 billion or $2.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $7.028 billion from $6.350 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $982 Mln. vs. $993 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue: $7.028 Bln vs. $6.350 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.01 and $3.07 Full year EPS guidance: $11.97 and $12.17

