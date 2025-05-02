Eaton Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $964 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $821 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.070 billion or $2.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $6.377 billion from $5.943 billion last year.

Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $964 Mln. vs. $821 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.46 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue: $6.377 Bln vs. $5.943 Bln last year.

