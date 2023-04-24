News & Insights

Eaton Completes Acquisition Of 49% Stake In Jiangsu Ryan Electrical

April 24, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intelligent power management company Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced Monday it has completed the acquisition of a 49% stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China with revenues of approximately $100 million in 2022.

Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd. is located in Nantong, Jiangsu, China. The company is focused on dry-type transformers, a sizeable and growing market amid the rapidly expanding renewable energy base and increasing electricity consumption around the world.

