News & Insights

Markets
ETN

Eaton CFO Thomas Okray Resigns, Names Olivier Leonetti Replacement; Expects Strong Q4, FY23 Results

January 17, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), a power management company, Wednesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Thomas Okray has resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

He will be replaced by board member Olivier Leonetti, effective February 5.

Previously, Leonetti served as the finance chief in companies like Johnson Controls, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Further, the company said it expects strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.

In pre-market activity, Eaton shares are trading at $235.06, down 2.76% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.