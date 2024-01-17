Eaton CFO Thomas Okray Resigns, Names Olivier Leonetti Replacement; Expects Strong Q4, FY23 Results

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), a power management company, Wednesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Thomas Okray has resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

He will be replaced by board member Olivier Leonetti, effective February 5.

Previously, Leonetti served as the finance chief in companies like Johnson Controls, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Further, the company said it expects strong results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.

In pre-market activity, Eaton shares are trading at $235.06, down 2.76% on the New York Stock Exchange.

