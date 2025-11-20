Eaton CFO Olivier Leonetti To Leave; FY2025 Outlook Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), a power management company, Thursday announced that its chief financial officer and executive vice president Olivier Leonetti, will be leaving Eaton on April 1, 2026 as part of a planned transition.

Additionally, Eaton expects no changes to its full year guidance.

The company is on the look out for a new finance chief with support from a third-party executive search firm.

Leonetti previously served as a board member of the company for 5 years.

The company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $11.97 to $12.17 per share.

In pre-market activity, ETN shares were trading at $353.83, up 2.37% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.