Eaton Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 5.4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Friday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) provided financial guidance for the third quarter and raised outlook for the full-year 2026, reflecting strong performance and sustained demand.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.77 and $2.87 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.46 and $3.56 per share on organic sales growth of 13.5 to 15.5 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.36 and $10.56 per share and adjusted earnings in a range $13.40 to $13.60 per share on organic sales growth of 11 to 13 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range $13.05 to $13.50 per share on organic sales growth of 9 to 11 percent.

In Friday's pre-market trading, ETN is trading on the NYSE at $408.00, up $20.96 or 5.42 percent.

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