News & Insights

Markets
ETN

Eaton Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

April 30, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) provided financial guidance for the second quarter and raised outlook for the full-year 2024.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.19 and $2.29 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.52 and $2.62 per share on organic sales growth of 6.5 to 8.5 percent.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.95 and $9.35 per share and adjusted earnings in a range $10.20 to $10.60 per share on organic sales growth of 7 to 9 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $10.25 per share for the year.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range $9.95 to $10.35 per share on organic sales growth of 6.5 to 8.5 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.