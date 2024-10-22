Eaton Appoints P&G CFO Andre Schulten to Board

An update from Eaton ( (ETN) ) is now available.

Eaton Corporation has expanded its board by appointing Andre Schulten, the CFO of Procter & Gamble, highlighting its strategic focus on leveraging global financial expertise. Schulten’s election is poised to enhance Eaton’s initiatives in power management and sustainability, aligning with its growth trends in electrification and digitalization. His extensive international experience in finance and leadership further strengthens Eaton’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in managing power solutions across diverse markets.

Learn more about ETN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.