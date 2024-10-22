News & Insights

Eaton Appoints P&G CFO Andre Schulten to Board

October 22, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Eaton Corporation has expanded its board by appointing Andre Schulten, the CFO of Procter & Gamble, highlighting its strategic focus on leveraging global financial expertise. Schulten’s election is poised to enhance Eaton’s initiatives in power management and sustainability, aligning with its growth trends in electrification and digitalization. His extensive international experience in finance and leadership further strengthens Eaton’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in managing power solutions across diverse markets.

