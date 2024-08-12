News & Insights

Eaton Appoints Paulo Ruiz As COO, To Succeed Arnold As CEO In May

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) announced on Monday that it has appointed Paulo Ruiz as chief operating officer, with effect from September 2, and will also serve as chief executive officer, with effect from June 1, 2025. Ruiz will be succeeding CEO Craig Arnold, who will be retiring on May 31, 2025.

Ruiz has been working as COO of the Industrial Sector since July 2022.

Previously, he was President of the company's Americas region of the Energy Solutions and Services business and President of the company's Hydraulics Group.

