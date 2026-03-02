Eaton Appoints David Foster As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corporation (ETN), a power management company, said on Monday that it has appointed David Foster as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 2.

Foster will succeed Olivier Leonetti, who will leave the company on March 13 as part of a planned transition.

Foster has rejoined Eaton after a 29-year career with the organization. Before his retirement from Eaton in 2022, Foster held roles of increasing responsibility across the company's finance organization.

