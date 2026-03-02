Markets
ETN

Eaton Appoints David Foster As Chief Financial Officer

March 02, 2026 — 06:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corporation (ETN), a power management company, said on Monday that it has appointed David Foster as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 2.

Foster will succeed Olivier Leonetti, who will leave the company on March 13 as part of a planned transition.

Foster has rejoined Eaton after a 29-year career with the organization. Before his retirement from Eaton in 2022, Foster held roles of increasing responsibility across the company's finance organization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.