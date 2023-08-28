News & Insights

Eaton Announces Investments In North American Manufacturing And Operations

August 28, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eaton (ETN) has announced significant investments in its North American manufacturing and operations to support growing demand for its electrical solutions. The $500 million investment will support electrification, energy transition and digitalization across industries. The majority of the investments will be complete in 2024 and 2025.

Eaton is adding 200,000-square-feet to its Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing facility. The project will double production capacity of voltage regulators. The company said the expansion will create more than 200 skilled manufacturing jobs. The Texas expansion frees up capacity at the company's largest Wisconsin manufacturing facility in Waukesha, where Eaton is investing in equipment.

The company is increasing production of busway, which includes Eaton's EV charging busway. Eaton is increasing the manufacturing of circuit breakers and metering for homes and commercial buildings. Also, Eaton is investing in the distribution capacity for its power quality products and connectivity solution.

