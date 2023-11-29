EAT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.96, changing hands as high as $36.44 per share. Brinker International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EAT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.23 per share, with $42.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.89.
