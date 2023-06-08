EAT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.39, changing hands as low as $34.07 per share. Brinker International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EAT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.48 per share, with $42.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.52.
