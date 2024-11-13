News & Insights

Eat & Beyond Ventures Into Cryptocurrency Investments

November 13, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings (TSE:EATS) has released an update.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings is expanding its investment strategy to include cryptocurrencies, focusing on the Solana blockchain and its native currency, SOL. This move highlights the company’s interest in high-performance blockchain platforms known for speed and scalability, aligning with their focus on sustainability and alternative sectors.

