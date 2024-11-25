Eat & Beyond Confirms No Material Changes

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings (TSE:EATS) has released an update.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings has announced there are no material changes or undisclosed developments to explain recent trading activity in its shares. The company, known for investing in innovative food tech and sustainability, reassures investors of its continued transparency and commitment to keeping the market informed.

