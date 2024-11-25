News & Insights

Eat & Beyond Confirms No Material Changes

November 25, 2024 — 06:12 pm EST

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings (TSE:EATS) has released an update.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings has announced there are no material changes or undisclosed developments to explain recent trading activity in its shares. The company, known for investing in innovative food tech and sustainability, reassures investors of its continued transparency and commitment to keeping the market informed.

