Eat & Beyond Announces Private Placement Offering

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$1,000,000, aiming to fund corporate needs and explore future investment opportunities, including cryptocurrencies. The offering includes up to 12,121,213 units, each comprising one common share and one share purchase warrant, with insiders possibly participating. Completion depends on regulatory approvals, and the securities will be under a four-month statutory hold period.

