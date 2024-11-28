News & Insights

Eat & Beyond Announces Private Placement Offering

November 28, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings (TSE:EATS) has released an update.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$1,000,000, aiming to fund corporate needs and explore future investment opportunities, including cryptocurrencies. The offering includes up to 12,121,213 units, each comprising one common share and one share purchase warrant, with insiders possibly participating. Completion depends on regulatory approvals, and the securities will be under a four-month statutory hold period.

