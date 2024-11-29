Easyknit International’s Mixed Financial Results Amid Revenue Surge

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd (HK:1218) has released an update.
Easyknit International Holdings Ltd reported a significant revenue increase of 100.1% for the six months ending September 2024, driven by property sales, although their gross profit margin fell sharply to 2.6%. The company faced substantial challenges with a net asset value drop of 62.3%, reflecting the broader financial difficulties. Despite these hurdles, Easyknit made gains in modifying convertible note terms, highlighting its strategic efforts to navigate the financial landscape.
