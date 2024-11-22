Easyknit International Expects Significant Net Loss in 2024

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd (HK:1218) has released an update.

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant increase in net loss to at least HK$700 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$185.6 million in the same period last year. The expected loss is due to factors such as the loss on deemed disposal of a subsidiary and write-downs on properties held for sale. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

