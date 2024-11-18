EasyJet’s Voting Rights Shift with Bank of America

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.

Bank of America Corporation has adjusted its holdings in EasyJet PLC, as reported in a recent notification. The corporation now holds a total of 8.55% of voting rights in the UK-based airline company, reflecting a slight decrease from its previous position. This shift in holdings may attract the attention of investors interested in the airline’s financial movements and market dynamics.

