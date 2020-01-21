EasyJet's Stelios plans "token vote" against expansion strategy

EasyJet's founder and biggest shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he planned to vote against the re-election of the budget airline's chairman in order to express his view that higher profits should be prioritised over capacity growth.
