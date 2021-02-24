Easyjet to raise up to 1.2 bln euros from seven-year bond issue

AMSTERDAM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - EasyJet will raise between 1 and 1.2 billion euros from its seven-year bond sale later on Wednesday, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The deal has received initial investor demand of 4.8 billion euros, according to the lead manager, helping the company cut the yield guidance to around 2.125%, from around 2.375% when the sale started earlier on Wednesday. L8N2KU2QS

The sale comes to market after the budget airline hired BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Santander for the sale on Tuesday, encouraged by positive news about travel in Britain, its biggest market.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.