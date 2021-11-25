Easyjet suspends France-Morocco flights over tighter COVIC-19 rules - Le Figaro

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Easyjet EZJ.L has suspended all flights between France and Morocco until December due to new Covid-related entry restrictions in Morocco, French daily Le Figaro reported on Thursday, quoting the company.

The paper reported that under new rules published Nov. 21, all passengers - unless they are Moroccan or foreign residents in Morocco - who are tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival would have to return to where they came from on the airline's expense.

Easyjet was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

