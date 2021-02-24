EasyJet starts selling seven-year bond - lead manager

AMSTERDAM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain's EasyJet EZJ.L started selling a seven-year bond on Wednesday, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The sale comes to market after the budget airline hired BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Santander for the sale on Tuesday, encouraged by positive news about travel in Britain, its biggest market.

Initial pricing thoughts for the bond, which will price later on Wednesday, are in the region of 2.375%, according to the lead manager.

Some of the proceeds will refinance debt, the memo said.

