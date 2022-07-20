Markets

EasyJet Shareholders Okay Purchase Of 56 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L), a British low-cost airline, said on Wednesday that its shareholders have approved the proposed purchase of 56 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and conversion of 18 A320neo family aircraft into A321neo aircraft.

easyJet Chair, Stephen Hester said: "The Board believes the aircraft purchase will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives..."

Last month, the company had entered into conditional arrangements with Airbus S.A.S., under which Airbus agreed to supply 56 A320neo family aircraft.

The deliveries of aircraft are expected during the period from 2026 to 2029.

easyJet also proposed to convert 18 A320neo aircraft into 18 A321neo aircraft with a plan to deliver them during the period between 2024 and 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular