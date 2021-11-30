EasyJet sees softening in demand from Omicron variant

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet EZJ.L said on Tuesday it had seen some softening of trading in the first quarter following the emergence of the Omicron variant, but it remained well placed to handle uncertainty through its financial year.

The group reported a full-year headline loss before tax of 1.14 billion pounds ($1.52 billion), at the higher end of forecasts, and said first-quarter capacity was expected to be up to around 65% of 2019 levels.

It expects capacity to have recovered close to 2019 levels by the fourth quarter of 2022. It did not give a full financial outlook however.

($1 = 0.7507 pounds)

