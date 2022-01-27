Commodities
easyJet sees short-term Omicron hit before summer recovery

Paul Sandle Reuters
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet EZJ.L said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was impacting its performance this quarter, but it expected to see strong demand this summer when its capacity will be near pre-pandemic levels.

The company said on Thursday it flew 64% of pre-pandemic capacity in its first quarter to end-December, but its 77% load factor missed its forecast of over 80% after Omicron dented customer demand in December.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

