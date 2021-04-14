EasyJet sees more flying from late May

Commodities
British airline easyJet said it expected to start to fly more from late May onwards, guiding that overall in its March to June quarter it would fly up to 20% of 2019 capacity levels.

For the six months ended in March, a period when flying has been severely curtailed by the pandemic, the airline said it would report a loss before tax in the range of 690 million pounds ($950.41 million) to 730 million pounds, which was better than analyst expectations.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

