EasyJet Sees Increased Stake from Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation has increased its stake in EasyJet PLC, raising its voting rights to 8.91% from a previous 8.55%, signaling a stronger influence in the company. This move could attract the attention of investors as it represents a significant position in one of the UK’s major airlines. Such changes in shareholding are crucial for those keeping an eye on market dynamics and the strategic interests of large financial institutions.
