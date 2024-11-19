EasyJet Sees Increased Investment from Bank of America

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.

EasyJet’s latest regulatory filing reveals that Bank of America Corporation has increased its stake in the company, now holding a total of 8.95% of voting rights. This acquisition highlights the bank’s growing interest in EasyJet, potentially influencing future strategic decisions. Investors might find this move significant as it reflects a major financial institution’s confidence in the airline’s prospects.

