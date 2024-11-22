EasyJet Sees Increased Holdings by Bank of America

EasyJet (GB:EZJ) has released an update.
Bank of America Corporation has increased its holdings in EasyJet, now controlling 8.870545% of the voting rights. This change reflects a strategic move in the financial markets, potentially impacting EasyJet’s stock performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence future directions for the airline company.
