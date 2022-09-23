EasyJet sees 35 mln stg plus profit from holidays unit

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - EasyJet EZJ.L said its holidays unit would deliver pretax profit in excess of 35 million pounds ($39 million) in the year to end-September, despite the disruption suffered by the British airline this summer.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement before an analyst presentation that the business was "well on track" to achieve more than 100 million pounds in profit in the medium term.

EasyJet will update on full-year trading on Oct.13. It has not provided guidance for group profit given the uncertainty in the market.

($1 = 0.8927 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

