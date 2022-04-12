Easyjet says outperforming its expectations as demand recovers
LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Britain's easyJet EZJ.L said it had outperformed its expectations in its first half despite the challenges of COVID-19 and rising fuel prices, with capacity ramping up to reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels in March and a recovery in demand.
The low-cost carrier, which has recently been hit by staff shortages, said it had flown 94% of its planned schedule in the last seven days.
It said on Tuesday it expected to report a group headline loss before tax in range of between 535 million pounds ($696 million) and 565 million pounds for the six months the end of March 2022.
($1 = 0.7685 pounds)
