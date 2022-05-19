EasyJet says bookings strong as it posts 545 mln stg first half loss

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British low-cost carrier easyJet EZJ.L said demand was strong, with bookings in the last 10 weeks consistently above pre-pandemic levels, as it reported a first-half headline loss of 545 million pounds ($674 million), in line with its guidance.

The airline said on Thursday it would fly 90% of its 2019 capacity in the third quarter, and had capacity on sale of around 97% of pre-pandemic schedule in the fourth quarter, with sold ticket yields for the quarter currently 15% above 2019.

($1 = 0.8087 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

