EasyJet says 200 flights cancelled due to IT issues

Updates with number of flights affected

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier easyJet EZJ.L said on Thursday it had cancelled around 200 flights because of issues with IT systems which had affected flights that were due to depart between 1200 and 1400 GMT.

"Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible," easyJet said.

(Reporting by Muvija M, editing by William James)

