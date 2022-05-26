Commodities
EZJ

EasyJet says 200 flights cancelled due to IT issues

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Low-cost carrier easyJet said on Thursday it had cancelled around 200 flights because of issues with IT systems which had affected flights that were due to depart between 1200 and 1400 GMT.

Updates with number of flights affected

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier easyJet EZJ.L said on Thursday it had cancelled around 200 flights because of issues with IT systems which had affected flights that were due to depart between 1200 and 1400 GMT.

"Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible," easyJet said.

(Reporting by Muvija M, editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular