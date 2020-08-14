Commodities
EZJ

EasyJet raises extra cash from sale and leaseback deal

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

British low cost airline easyJet said it raised an extra $266 million to boost its finances during the pandemic from the sale and leaseback of five aircraft, concluding its plan to raise cash from leasing companies.

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - British low cost airline easyJet EZJ.L said it raised an extra $266 million to boost its finances during the pandemic from the sale and leaseback of five aircraft, concluding its plan to raise cash from leasing companies.

EasyJet has spent recent months strengthening its balance sheet after its planes were grounded for ten weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions which are continuing to affect travel.

The airline said on Friday it agreed the sale and leaseback of five A321neo aircraft for $266 million with Jin Shan 37 Ireland, a unit of BOCOMM, bringing the total proceeds from such deals to 608 million pounds, at the upper end of its estimates to raise 500 million to 650 million pounds.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular