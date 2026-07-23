EasyJet Q3 Profit Plungs On Middle East Tensions, Sees Demand Growth Ahead; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - British airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY, EJTTF, EZJ.L) reported Thursday shaply lower profit in its third quarter impacted by the Middle East conflict, even as group revenues increased from last year. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects ASK capacity growth with increasing customer demand.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were gaining around 5.37 percent, trading at 616.60 pence.

The company said the quarterly results were hurt by elevated fuel prices and a reduction in consumer demand following the onset of the Middle East conflict in March and consumer concern about unrealised fuel supply issues.

Third-quarter profit before tax declined 70 percent to £85 million from £286 million in the prior year quarter.

Group headline EBIT fell 65 percent to £104 million from £293 million last year, while group headline EBITDA declined 38 percent to £304 million from £491 million a year ago.

Despite these profitability challenges, group revenue increased 2 percent to £2.983 billion from £2.918 billion in the prior year.

Passenger revenue reached £1.741 billion, declining 1 percent year-over-year. Airline ancillary revenue grew 3 percent to £753 million, while holidays revenue increased 14 percent to £489 million.

The airline flew 28.984 million seats during the quarter, up 1.0 percent compared to 28.69 million seats in the prior year period. Available seat kilometers or ASK capacity increased 3 percent year-over-year.

Load factor, measuring seat utilization, was 88.9 percent for the quarter, down from 90.2 percent in the prior year quarter. Passenger numbers declined 0.4 percent to 25.77 million passengers from 25.88 million passengers last year.

The company noted that the strong late booking profile continued throughout the quarter despite market headwinds.

Looking forward, easyJet expects fiscal 2026 ASK capacity to grow approximately 6 percent year-over-year, with seats expected to grow approximately 3 percent.

The company anticipates holidays customer growth in the low double digits for the fiscal year, capturing market share in the competitive travel sector from a base of 3.1 million customers.

easyJet remains focused on execution to advance toward the medium-term target of exceeding £1 billion in profit before tax as market conditions normalize.

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