EasyJet Q3 Headline Profit Before Tax Rises; Positive Outlook For FY25

(RTTNews) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) posted third quarter headline profit before tax 286 million pounds, an improvement of 50 million pounds from a year ago, in line with expectations. Group revenue was 2.92 billion pounds, up 10.9% from previous year. Passenger revenue was 1.76 billion pounds, up 9.7%. Airline passenger numbers increased by 2%, with load factor improving 0.2 percentage points. RASK was up 0.5% year-on-year. Headline total CASK rose 0.5%.

The Group said its outlook for fiscal 2025 remains positive, with good profit growth expected year on year, albeit impacted by recent higher fuel costs and the scale of industrial action by French air traffic control. The Group noted that, with 67% of airline's fourth-quarter capacity sold, the final outcome for fiscal 2025 will, as always, depend on late summer bookings and the associated yields.

Kenton Jarvis, CEO of easyJet, said: "easyJet holidays remains on track to deliver more than 235 million pounds of profits for the full year and we see a positive outlook for the Group for fiscal 2025 and beyond, as we continue to focus on progressing towards our medium-term targets."

