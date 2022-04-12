Markets

EasyJet Q2 Traffic, Capacity Climb; Sees Reduced H1 Losses, Ahead Of Market View

(RTTNews) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter passenger traffic, capacity and load factor increased significantly from last year. For the first half, the company expects narrower loss, ahead of market expectations, driven by improved trading and boosted by self-help measures. This was despite challenges from Omicron and rising fuel prices.

In its trading statement, the company said second-quarter passenger numbers increased to 11.55 million from last year's 1.2 million. Capacity was 14.84 million, up from 2.06 million a year ago. easyJet flew 67 percent of FY19 capacity in line with expectations. Load factor was 78 percent, higher than 60 percent a year ago.

For the first half, easyJet expects to report a group headline loss before tax in the range of 535 million pounds to 565 million pounds.

First- half losses have reduced year on year, outperforming expectations, as self-help measures including network optimisation, ancillary products, and a continued cost focus deliver.

Total group revenue and headline costs for the first half are expected to be around 1.50 billion pounds and around 2.05 billion pounds, respectively.

easyJet expects third-quarter capacity to be around 90 percent of 2019 levels. The fourth-quarter capacity on sale remains at near 2019 levels.

The company further said it continues to see strong demand for fourth quarter, especially on leisure routes where easyJet will be the biggest it has ever been.

